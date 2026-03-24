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Transforming Delhi: From Tourism to Global Cultural Hub

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's budget speech emphasized boosting tourism, with Rs 412 crore allocated for the sector. Plans include redeveloping the Delhi Institute of Hotel Management, creating new infrastructure, and organizing an International Film Festival to establish Delhi as a world-class cultural destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:13 IST
Transforming Delhi: From Tourism to Global Cultural Hub
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  • India

In a significant move to bolster Delhi's tourism and cultural sectors, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the allocation of Rs 412 crore for tourism in this year's budget. This decision represents a substantial increase from the previous allocation of Rs 121 crore.

The planned redevelopment of the Delhi Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology highlights the government's focus on cultivating a skilled workforce in hospitality. Additionally, Delhi is set to enhance its cultural identity with a Rs 173 crore provision for art, culture, and language.

Infrastructure development continues with the establishment of grand welcome gates at 13 key entry points, beautification of city intersections, and construction of modern toilet blocks. The introduction of a new International Film Festival and the AVGC Policy underscores efforts to position Delhi as a global cultural icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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