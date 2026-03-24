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Cyprus Chess Clash: Controversy Over Humpy's Withdrawal

Cyprus Chess Federation criticizes Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy's withdrawal from the Candidates Tournament over safety concerns. President Criton Tornaritis calls the move disrespectful, arguing it harms the sport. Humpy cited regional tensions for her decision, which was countered by participation from other Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:07 IST
Cyprus Chess Clash: Controversy Over Humpy's Withdrawal
Chess
  • Country:
  • India

Cyprus Chess Federation's head strongly criticized Indian chess Grandmaster Koneru Humpy following her decision to withdraw from the prestigious Candidates Tournament. The move was labeled as a ''bad decision'' by President Criton Tornaritis, who stated it spread unfounded fears and showed disrespect towards the other players and event organizers.

The chess tournament scheduled for March 28 has drawn controversy after Humpy cited regional security issues amidst the Gulf conflict as her reason for pulling out. Despite her withdrawal, other Indian players, Praggnanandhaa, Divya Deshmukh, and R Vaishali, are set to compete in Cyprus.

The Indian Grandmaster raised concerns about safety, referencing the volatile regional tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. However, Tornaritis emphasized that such decisions should be based on facts rather than fears. Humpy suggested the event could have been postponed to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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