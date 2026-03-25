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Argentina Marches for Memory: 50 Years On

Thousands in Buenos Aires marked the 50th anniversary of the 1976 military coup, which led to a brutal dictatorship in Argentina. Human rights groups estimate 30,000 disappeared during this era. Current President Milei suggests commemoration should include victims of guerrilla attacks. Efforts to recover victims' remains face challenges under Milei's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:13 IST
Argentina Marches for Memory: 50 Years On
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Thousands took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1976 military coup that heralded one of Latin America's most tyrannical regimes. Human rights groups estimate more than 30,000 individuals vanished during this dark chapter, engulfed in the regime's ruthless campaign against dissenters, including left-wing guerillas, labor activists, and students. Official reports point to 8,000 missing.

The day's demonstrations, organized by human rights bodies, labor unions, and social and political entities, resonated with the call for 'Memory, Truth, and Justice'. Elsa Britos, a 60-year-old housemaid at the march, noted, "Today is a special day. I joined the protest to fight, and to fight with hope."

Contributing a controversial voice, Argentina's ultraliberal president Javier Milei argued the remembrance day should also honor guerrilla victims. A recent government video highlighted this stance, featuring testimonies from victims' families. Despite Argentina's democratic grounding post-1983, the state's attempts to recover victims' remains have faltered, a struggle exacerbated by Milei's recent policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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