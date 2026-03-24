Tragedy Strikes: Sanitation Workers' Deaths Highlight Human Rights Violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an inquiry following the tragic deaths of three sanitation workers in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. These workers died from inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital, as per reports.

The NHRC is demanding answers from local authorities, including the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police, with a detailed report expected in two weeks. There's a growing concern about the lack of safety gear provided to the workers by the hospital and private contractors.

The commission's intervention underscores the potential violation of human rights, adding urgency to the investigation's findings and subsequent actions by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)