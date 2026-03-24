Tragedy in Palam: Human Rights Commission Demands Answers
The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Delhi authorities regarding a tragic fire in Palam that claimed nine family members' lives. Equipment failure delayed rescue operations, raising serious human rights concerns. A detailed report, including compensation status, is required within two weeks.
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In a decisive move, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded explanations from the Delhi government and the city's police commissioner following a distressing incident earlier this month where nine family members perished in a fire.
The NHRC's inquiries were prompted by reports that faulty equipment compromised rescue efforts during the fire on March 18. A hydraulic crane reportedly malfunctioned, delaying vital rescue operations. Local residents believe that faster action could have prevented more fatalities.
Highlighting potential human rights violations, the NHRC has called for a comprehensive report, outlining both the incident's circumstances and the compensation progress for victims, due within two weeks. The blaze, originating from a suspected short circuit, devastated a four-storey building, leading to a tragic loss of life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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