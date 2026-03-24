Tragedy in Palam: Human Rights Commission Demands Answers

In a decisive move, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded explanations from the Delhi government and the city's police commissioner following a distressing incident earlier this month where nine family members perished in a fire.

The NHRC's inquiries were prompted by reports that faulty equipment compromised rescue efforts during the fire on March 18. A hydraulic crane reportedly malfunctioned, delaying vital rescue operations. Local residents believe that faster action could have prevented more fatalities.

Highlighting potential human rights violations, the NHRC has called for a comprehensive report, outlining both the incident's circumstances and the compensation progress for victims, due within two weeks. The blaze, originating from a suspected short circuit, devastated a four-storey building, leading to a tragic loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)