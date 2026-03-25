Left Menu

P.F. Chang's Expands Culinary Horizon with New Mohali Restaurant

P.F. Chang's, renowned for its Pan-Asian cuisine, has opened its first restaurant in Mohali at HLP Gallerria. This marks the brand's eighth location in India, showcasing their strategic expansion into northern markets. The new outlet combines traditional wok cooking with locally-inspired flavors to enhance the dining experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:04 IST
P.F. Chang's Expands Culinary Horizon with New Mohali Restaurant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

P.F. Chang's, the globally renowned culinary brand, has inaugurated its first restaurant in Mohali, underlining its commitment to expanding in North India. This new outlet at HLP Gallerria marks the brand's eighth location in India and stands as a testament to P.F. Chang's strategic growth plans.

The restaurant continues the brand's legacy of combining traditional Asian wok cooking with innovative flavors. New offerings like Hunan Chili Chicken and Ring of Fire Shrimp are tailored to the local palate, ensuring a unique dining experience for patrons in Mohali.

With its blend of authentic techniques and modern dishes, P.F. Chang's aims to attract both loyal customers and those new to the brand. The Mohali opening signifies a pivotal step in reaching high-potential Northern markets and offering a vibrant Pan-Asian dining experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026