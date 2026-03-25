P.F. Chang's Expands Culinary Horizon with New Mohali Restaurant

P.F. Chang's, the globally renowned culinary brand, has inaugurated its first restaurant in Mohali, underlining its commitment to expanding in North India. This new outlet at HLP Gallerria marks the brand's eighth location in India and stands as a testament to P.F. Chang's strategic growth plans.

The restaurant continues the brand's legacy of combining traditional Asian wok cooking with innovative flavors. New offerings like Hunan Chili Chicken and Ring of Fire Shrimp are tailored to the local palate, ensuring a unique dining experience for patrons in Mohali.

With its blend of authentic techniques and modern dishes, P.F. Chang's aims to attract both loyal customers and those new to the brand. The Mohali opening signifies a pivotal step in reaching high-potential Northern markets and offering a vibrant Pan-Asian dining experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)