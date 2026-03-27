De-addiction Center Tragedy: Chemical Engineer in Custody
A chemical engineer undergoing treatment at a Delhi de-addiction centre allegedly murdered a fellow inmate, resulting in a police investigation. A clash over past disputes led to the fatal incident. The engineer, identified and arrested, allegedly acted in retaliation to verbal abuse from the victim. Authorities are scrutinizing procedures at the facility.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded at a de-addiction centre in outer north Delhi, leaving one man dead and another in police custody. Authorities report that Arun Kumar, 22, was fatally stabbed by fellow inmate Arun Joshi, a 27-year-old chemical engineer, following a heated argument.
The tragedy took place at the Kirandeep Foundation in Kashmiri Colony. Police discovered the scene at the facility after an emergency alert and found blood scattered across the premises. Though Kumar was moved to a hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Initial investigations suggest that prior tension between Kumar and Joshi resulted in the attack. Records indicate about 27 residents are at the facility, with CCTV footage and other evidence under evaluation to ensure a thorough investigation and highlight any procedural flaws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Bomb Threats: Security Heightened Amid Ongoing Investigation
Tragic Bear Deaths Spark Investigation in Chhattisgarh
Tensions Rise as Knife-Wielding Incident Strains Sino-Japanese Relations
Federal Investigation Sparks Electoral Integrity Debate in Minnesota
Southern Syria Violence Erupts: UN Investigation Unveils Potential War Crimes