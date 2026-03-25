Blaze at Paris Five-Star Hotel Forces Evacuation

On Wednesday, a fire erupted in the prestigious Bristol Hotel in Paris, leading to the evacuation of approximately 400 individuals, according to the city's firefighting department.

The fire, which began at around 1020 GMT in the basement kitchen, caused minor injuries to two hotel staff attempting to extinguish it. The Bristol Hotel, positioned near the Elysee Palace, is a common choice for world leaders visiting the French capital.

In response to the incident, police temporarily closed Faubourg Saint-Honore street, and the dedicated firefighting team successfully brought the fire under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)