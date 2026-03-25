World Leaders Discuss West Asia Tensions

The Prime Minister of India was engaged in a pivotal call with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning rising tensions in West Asia, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's dedication to de-escalating tensions and restoring peace in the volatile region.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure, citing its crucial role in global peace, stability, and economic health, Jaiswal stated. Both leaders agreed to remain collaborative in promoting peace and stability in West Asia.

Additionally, the Prime Minister conversed with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, addressing how current tensions affect global energy security. The talks highlighted the importance of ensuring secure shipping lanes for global commerce. The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's alignment with Sri Lanka, guided by the Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR Vision, Jaiswal confirmed.

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister met with Iran's Ambassador to discuss the unfolding regional scenario. The Minister thanked Iran for assisting Indian nationals amid the crisis. The Ministry affirmed its commitment to monitoring the situation, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora.

A dedicated control room remains active, supporting Indian nationals in the Gulf and West Asia. Missions on the ground offer real-time assistance, working with community organizations and local authorities to ensure the safe return of citizens. Since February 28, approximately 4,26,000 individuals have been repatriated via 2,149 flights, including unscheduled ones. Additional flights operate from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, with Qatar Airways contributing non-scheduled services to India, despite airspace restrictions in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The Indian government persists in its efforts to repatriate nationals, including those stranded in Iran, Israel, and other impacted areas, ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)