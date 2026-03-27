Kashmir's Clergy Expresses Solidarity with Iran Amid Conflict
A delegation of religious bodies from Kashmir visited the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi to express condolences over the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They emphasized the historic and cultural bonds between Kashmir and Iran, while condemning the US-Israel attack that escalated tensions in the Gulf.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, a delegation from several religious organizations in Kashmir met with the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi, offering condolences following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the group expressed deep solidarity with Iran amidst rising tensions due to a US-Israel attack.
The crisis has further endangered energy supply chains, elevating concerns of regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)