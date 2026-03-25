Raging Inferno at Indore Bakery: Firefighters Battle to Control Blaze

A massive fire erupted Wednesday morning at a bakery in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the explosion of several LPG cylinders stored on-site. Firefighters quickly mobilized to the scene to quell the raging flames, successfully extinguishing the fire without any casualties, an official reported.

Fire Brigade Sub Inspector Charan Singh Rajput stated approximately 10-12 water tankers were dispatched, taking roughly 2.5 hours to control the blaze. 'The fire began between 9 and 9:30 am. We responded promptly with fire tenders and managed to deploy sufficient resources to tackle the situation,' Rajput explained while speaking to ANI.

Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit may have sparked the fire, setting off the calamity at the bakery primarily engaged in producing bread and rusk. As investigations continue, past incidents like the recent fire at a nearby garage earlier this week underline a worrying trend of fire outbreaks in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)