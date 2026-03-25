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Stephen Colbert's 'Shadow': A New Adventure in Middle-earth

Comedian Stephen Colbert is set to leave CBS's 'The Late Show' and co-write a new film in the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise, titled 'Shadow of the Past.' Partnering with Peter Jackson and other notable collaborators, this project is part of two films currently in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:54 IST
Stephen Colbert's 'Shadow': A New Adventure in Middle-earth
Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert is embarking on a journey to Middle-earth, leaving behind his 11-year tenure as host of CBS's 'The Late Show.' The comedian announced his involvement in a new 'Lord of the Rings' film through a video message, marking a new chapter for the devoted fan of J.R.R. Tolkien's work.

In this endeavor, Colbert will team up with renowned filmmaker Peter Jackson. The project, tentatively titled 'Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past,' will be developed alongside screenwriters Philippa Boyens and Colbert's son, Peter McGee. Warner Bros Discovery and New Line Cinema are spearheading the two upcoming Middle-earth films, with 'The Hunt for Gollum' already in pre-production.

This new venture signifies the continuation of the epic fantasy legacy of Tolkien, whose original novels have captivated readers since their mid-20th-century releases. Colbert's nostalgic affection for Middle-earth was a key inspiration for his participation, and he is thrilled to contribute to this ever-expanding cinematic universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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