Stephen Colbert's 'Shadow': A New Adventure in Middle-earth

Stephen Colbert is embarking on a journey to Middle-earth, leaving behind his 11-year tenure as host of CBS's 'The Late Show.' The comedian announced his involvement in a new 'Lord of the Rings' film through a video message, marking a new chapter for the devoted fan of J.R.R. Tolkien's work.

In this endeavor, Colbert will team up with renowned filmmaker Peter Jackson. The project, tentatively titled 'Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past,' will be developed alongside screenwriters Philippa Boyens and Colbert's son, Peter McGee. Warner Bros Discovery and New Line Cinema are spearheading the two upcoming Middle-earth films, with 'The Hunt for Gollum' already in pre-production.

This new venture signifies the continuation of the epic fantasy legacy of Tolkien, whose original novels have captivated readers since their mid-20th-century releases. Colbert's nostalgic affection for Middle-earth was a key inspiration for his participation, and he is thrilled to contribute to this ever-expanding cinematic universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)