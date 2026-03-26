Cheers to Excellence: The India Drinks Retail Awards 2026

The India Drinks Retail Awards (IDRA) returned in 2026 to honor excellence in the rapidly evolving beverage retail sector of India. Held on March 16 at Le Méridien, Gurgaon, the event celebrated leading retailers and showcased innovative industry contributions.

Winners were selected from off-trade outlets, which account for 80% of national alcohol sales. The ceremony recognized stores that exemplify modern retail paradigms, focusing on enhanced consumer experiences and product variety. The awards honor top performers in 12 cities with private alcohol sales.

Co-founders Vikram Achanta and Radhakrishnan Nair emphasized the importance of adapting to India's complex market dynamics. The awards featured categories that recognize achievements in retail standards, consumer experiences, and innovative retail practices, underscoring IDRA's role in shaping future trends in alcohol retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)