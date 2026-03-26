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Curtain Call Triumph: META 2026 Awards Celebrate Theatre Excellence

The 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards celebrated notable achievements in Indian theatre, with 'Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo' and 'Mithyasur' securing major awards. The festival showcased 10 productions in various regional languages and honored veteran actor Amol Palekar with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:21 IST
Curtain Call Triumph: META 2026 Awards Celebrate Theatre Excellence
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  • India

The 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) concluded with an impressive showcase of theatrical talent as 'Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo' and 'Mithyasur' received top honors. Held at Kamani Auditorium, the awards capped off a theatre festival featuring 10 productions vying across 13 categories.

Saurav Palodhi's 'Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo' excelled, winning best director, ensemble, and stage design. The Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award went to both Turna Das and Dusha for their roles in different productions. Likewise, 'Mithyasur', directed by Ajeet Singh Pallawat, took home awards for best production and supporting actor (male).

The festival emphasized diverse themes of mythology, politics, and social issues. A standout moment was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to veteran actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar. Sanjoy K. Roy, festival producer, celebrated the event as a triumph of artistic innovation and narrative depth in Indian theatre.

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