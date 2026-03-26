Astro Parduman Reveals Rare Heart-Shaped Citrine Crystal

In a significant development within the luxury collectibles and spiritual wellness sectors, renowned astrologer Astro Parduman has introduced a rare natural heart-shaped Citrine crystal. Weighing 12,324 grams, this crystal has caught the attention of collectors, spiritual practitioners, and gemstone experts globally.

The Citrine was sourced from Brazil's mineral-rich regions and boasts a golden-brown brilliance, a hallmark of high-quality natural formations. The crystal's heart shape, naturally formed over millions of years, is especially rare, adding to its appeal and market value, estimated at over ₹15,45,000.

Known as the 'Stone of Abundance,' Citrine's associations with prosperity and positive energy are amplified by its heart shape, symbolizing love and harmony. Astro Parduman's unveiling of this exceptional crystal underscores his role in marrying traditional spiritual insights with contemporary luxury and lifestyle aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)