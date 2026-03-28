Padikkal and Kohli Light Up IPL Opener with Stellar Performances
Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a notable six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener. Padikkal's swift 61 and Kohli's steadfast 69 propelled a successful chase of 202 runs, overshadowing Ishan Kishan's valiant 80 for Hyderabad.
Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli orchestrated a powerful start to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 campaign, driving their team to a commanding six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Padikkal's swift 61 off 26 balls and Kohli's composed 69 not out underpinned RCB's high-octane chase of 202 runs in just 15.4 overs.
The duo's 101-run partnership dazzled the Chinnaswamy crowd, showcasing contrasting styles; Padikkal's aggressive stroke play complemented Kohli's calculated finesse. Despite effective spells from Sunrisers' Jacob Duffy and a spirited 80 from Ishan Kishan, the hosts chased down the target and underscored their title defense ambitions.
The game saw Ishan Kishan anchor SRH's innings with a formidable 97-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen. However, quick dismissals and RCB's formidable batting line-up, highlighted by Kohli's ending flourish, proved decisive in the competitive encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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