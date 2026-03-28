Kohli and Padikkal Lead RCB to Dominant Victory

In a thrilling start to the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli dazzled with an unbeaten 69, while Padikkal's swift 61 ensured that RCB completed their chase in 15.4 overs.

Sunrisers, despite a valiant 80 from stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan, fell short as Jacob Duffy's splendid bowling performance of 3/22 restricted their progress.