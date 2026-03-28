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Kohli and Padikkal Lead RCB to Dominant Victory

Virat Kohli's undefeated 69 and Devdutt Padikkal's 61 guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL opener. Despite Ishan Kishan's impressive 80 for Hyderabad, RCB chased down the target in just 15.4 overs thanks to strong performances from Kohli, Padikkal, and Jacob Duffy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:09 IST
Kohli and Padikkal Lead RCB to Dominant Victory
Virat Kohli

In a thrilling start to the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli dazzled with an unbeaten 69, while Padikkal's swift 61 ensured that RCB completed their chase in 15.4 overs.

Sunrisers, despite a valiant 80 from stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan, fell short as Jacob Duffy's splendid bowling performance of 3/22 restricted their progress.

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