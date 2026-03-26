Revamping Delhi's Transit Corridors: A Green, Pedestrian-Friendly Vision

In a significant push towards urban infrastructure development, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted a meeting with urban planners and experts from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to discuss the revamp of the city's transit corridors.

The discussions centered around transforming these areas into green, pedestrian-friendly zones that are pivotal for local tourism and employment opportunities.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of urban rejuvenation, the initiative demands cohesive efforts from various civic agencies, with active involvement from SPA Director Professor Dr. Virendra Kr Paul.

(With inputs from agencies.)