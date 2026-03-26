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Delhi PWD Accelerates PNG Pipeline Laying with 24-Hour Approvals

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) aims to expedite the installation of PNG pipelines by approving road-cutting permissions within 24 hours. Waiving road restoration charges for three months, the initiative supports IGL's efforts to provide PNG connections swiftly and emphasizes infrastructure development for cleaner fuel access in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:00 IST
Delhi PWD Accelerates PNG Pipeline Laying with 24-Hour Approvals
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In a bid to expedite infrastructure development for cleaner fuel access, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has announced a significant policy shift. Effective immediately, road-cutting permissions for laying PNG pipelines by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) will be approved within 24 hours of receiving a complete request.

The department, responsible for overseeing the capital's road infrastructure, has also waived road restoration charges for the next three months until June 30, 2026. This move aims to accelerate the installation of PNG connections by removing financial and bureaucratic hurdles.

Officials emphasized that IGL is expected to prioritize this task, ensuring swift work completion supported by adequate manpower. Additionally, the areas excavated during pipeline installation must be backfilled securely to avoid public hazards. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to improving public access to cleaner energy in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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