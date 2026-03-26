China: Brazil's Best Partner in Automotive Revolution
Brazilian President Lula da Silva affirms China as Brazil's top partner, celebrating Chinese investments in the automotive industry. Speaking at a reopened plant in Goias, in collaboration with Brazil's CAOA and China's Changan, Lula expressed confidence in the thriving bilateral relationship between Brazil and China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:01 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared China as Brazil's most important partner, highlighting Chinese investments in the country's automotive industry. Speaking on Thursday, he underscored the significance of these economic ties.
During the reopening of an automotive plant in Goias state, Lula emphasized the successful collaboration between Brazil's CAOA and the Chinese automaker Changan, a symbol of thriving bilateral relations between the two countries.
Expressing optimism about future endeavors, Lula voiced confidence in the ongoing partnership, poised to bolster Latin America's largest economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Brazil
- Lula da Silva
- automotive
- investment
- partnership
- CAOA
- Changan
- economy
- Goias
ALSO READ
Turkey Changes Stance on WTO Investment Facilitation Agreement
India's $100 Billion Energy Investment Vision
MCA Launches LL.M. in Corporate Law & Management with IICA–NLUJAA Partnership
JSW Motors and Dassault Systèmes Forge Strategic Partnership for Future Mobility
Revolutionizing Senior Living Investments: Manasum and Alt DRX's Innovative Partnership