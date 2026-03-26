China: Brazil's Best Partner in Automotive Revolution

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared China as Brazil's most important partner, highlighting Chinese investments in the country's automotive industry. Speaking on Thursday, he underscored the significance of these economic ties.

During the reopening of an automotive plant in Goias state, Lula emphasized the successful collaboration between Brazil's CAOA and the Chinese automaker Changan, a symbol of thriving bilateral relations between the two countries.

Expressing optimism about future endeavors, Lula voiced confidence in the ongoing partnership, poised to bolster Latin America's largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)