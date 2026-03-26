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Aakhri Sawal: The Unanswered Question of India's History

'Aakhri Sawal', starring Sanjay Dutt and directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, debuts on May 15. The film delves into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year history. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, it promises insights into lesser-known aspects of the organization's journey and philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:57 IST
Aakhri Sawal: The Unanswered Question of India's History
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated film 'Aakhri Sawal', featuring Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, will hit theatres on May 15. Directed by the acclaimed National Award-winner Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film has already piqued audience interest.

Produced by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment, the movie is co-produced by notable figures such as Puneet Nanda and Dr. Deepak Singh. The ensemble cast includes talent like Amit Sadh and Namashi Chakraborty, promising a stellar performance.

'Aakhri Sawal' revisits the 100-year history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, offering a new perspective on its evolution since 1925. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Utkarsh Naithani, ensuring a thoughtful exploration of this complex narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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