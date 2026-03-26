Aakhri Sawal: The Unanswered Question of India's History

The highly anticipated film 'Aakhri Sawal', featuring Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, will hit theatres on May 15. Directed by the acclaimed National Award-winner Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film has already piqued audience interest.

Produced by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment, the movie is co-produced by notable figures such as Puneet Nanda and Dr. Deepak Singh. The ensemble cast includes talent like Amit Sadh and Namashi Chakraborty, promising a stellar performance.

'Aakhri Sawal' revisits the 100-year history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, offering a new perspective on its evolution since 1925. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Utkarsh Naithani, ensuring a thoughtful exploration of this complex narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)