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Devotees Flock to Rukuna Rath Yatra Amid Festive Fervor

Thousands joined the Rukuna Rath Yatra, Lord Lingaraj's annual car festival, held during Ashokashtami in front of the historic 11th-century Shiva shrine. Despite high temperatures and minor setbacks, devotees participated in rituals and chariot pulling, attended by dignitaries who ensured smooth conduct and shared festive greetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:07 IST
Devotees Flock to Rukuna Rath Yatra Amid Festive Fervor
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Thousands of devotees participated in the Rukuna Rath Yatra, the annual car festival of Lord Lingaraj, held amid stringent security measures on Thursday. Celebrated during Ashokashtami, the event took place at the iconic Lord Lingaraj temple, drawing attendees despite soaring temperatures.

The procession, featuring bronze idols of Lord Lingaraj's representative idol 'Chandrasekhar', Devi Rukuna, and Ananta Basudev, moved ceremonially to the chariot, accompanied by traditional hymns, drumbeats, and conch shell blowing. Although the chariot pulling was delayed, it proceeded following minor interruptions.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan assured smooth public darshan and chariot pulling. The route spans 2.5 km to the Rameswar temple, traditionally halting at sunset if the destination remains unreached, resuming the following morning. Prominent leaders extended warm greetings on this auspicious occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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