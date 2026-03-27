Yogi Adityanath's Sacred Ceremony: Embracing Tradition at Gorakhnath Temple

In a notable tradition keeping ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple on Chaitra Navratri's Navami.

The ritual involved honoring nine young girls as embodiments of 'Nav Durga', where Adityanath performed aarti and offered them gifts, food, and 'Dakshina'.

The Chief Minister also engaged in 'Batuk Pujan', personally serving meals to the girls and young boys. Rituals were conducted at the temple's Shaktipeeth, venerating Goddess Siddhidatri, observed by the temple's chief priest and other attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)