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Yogi Adityanath's Sacred Ceremony: Embracing Tradition at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed Chaitra Navratri's 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple. He performed rituals for nine young girls symbolizing 'Nav Durga' and young boys, offering them food and gifts. Worship at the temple's Shaktipeeth was also conducted, celebrating Goddess Siddhidatri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:06 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Sacred Ceremony: Embracing Tradition at Gorakhnath Temple
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In a notable tradition keeping ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple on Chaitra Navratri's Navami.

The ritual involved honoring nine young girls as embodiments of 'Nav Durga', where Adityanath performed aarti and offered them gifts, food, and 'Dakshina'.

The Chief Minister also engaged in 'Batuk Pujan', personally serving meals to the girls and young boys. Rituals were conducted at the temple's Shaktipeeth, venerating Goddess Siddhidatri, observed by the temple's chief priest and other attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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