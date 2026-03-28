Majority community in Bengal facing injustice because of appeasement politics: Amit Shah targets TMC govt.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:18 IST
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Majority community in Bengal facing injustice because of appeasement politics: Amit Shah targets TMC govt.
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