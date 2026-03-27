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Spectacular Surya Tilak Ceremony Illuminates Ram Navami Celebrations in Ayodhya

The Surya Tilak ritual at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya illuminated the Ram Lalla idol during Ram Navami, drawing lakhs of devotees. The ceremony, involving an elaborate system of lenses and mirrors for sunray illumination, was central to the celebrations marked by religious fervor and significant security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:09 IST
Spectacular Surya Tilak Ceremony Illuminates Ram Navami Celebrations in Ayodhya
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On Friday, Ayodhya witnessed a significant religious celebration as the Surya Tilak illuminated the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The event, part of Ram Navami festivities, attracted lakhs of devotees to the holy town, marking the birth of Lord Ram according to the Hindu calendar. While the rest of the country celebrated on Thursday, Ayodhya observed the festival on Friday, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to declare a two-day holiday for the occasion.

The Surya Tilak ceremony involved a sophisticated setup with 20 ashtadhatu pipes, four lenses, and four mirrors channeling sunlight from a height of 65 feet onto the idol's forehead during the auspicious 'Abhijit Muhurat'. This striking ceremony captivated attendees and was broadcast on large screens across the city for all to witness. It was only the second time such a ceremony was performed since the idol's consecration.

In preparation for the festival, yellow garments adorned the deity, and a morning 'aarti' set the day's tone at 5:30 am. Authorities implemented stringent security measures, dividing the city into multiple security sectors with personnel from various forces ensuring the safety of the visiting devotees. The event was conducted peacefully with water police and disaster response teams monitoring the Saryu River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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