Def Leppard Electrifies Meghalaya: Rock Legends Ignite India Tour

Legendary British rock band Def Leppard ignited their India tour with an electrifying performance in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, captivating thousands of fans with timeless hits. Hosted by BookMyShow Live, the concert underscored Meghalaya's growing status as a leading music destination in India.

The night opened with a high-energy set from Nagaland-based band Trance Effect, known for their indie pop and rock influences, which effectively set the stage for Def Leppard. As the band took the stage, the atmosphere turned vibrant, delivering a powerful performance with celebrated tracks like 'Hysteria' and 'Rock of Ages.'

The event underscored the increasing popularity of live entertainment in Meghalaya as it continues to host international artists and large-scale performances. Following this successful kickoff, Def Leppard is set to perform next in Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of their India tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)