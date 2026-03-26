Left Menu

Balendra Shah: Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister Emerges from Political Upheaval

Balendra Shah, at 35, becomes Nepal's youngest prime minister, representing a shift from traditional parties. A member of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, he led a landslide victory in the recent elections. Shah, known also as Balen, has been authorized to form a new cabinet as his party holds a significant majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:50 IST
Balendra Shah: Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister Emerges from Political Upheaval
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, has been elected as the leader of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Parliamentary party, positioning himself to become the country's youngest prime minister at 35 years old.

Riding on the wave of a landslide victory in the March elections, the Rastriya Swatantra Party decimated traditional political forces, securing 182 out of the 275 seats in the House of Representatives. This win enables the party and Balen to form a majority government according to Article 76 (1) of the Constitution.

Balen, a reigning rapper-turned-politician and the first person from the Madhes region to secure the top executive post, is poised to form a new cabinet. His ascent comes at a time when the nation seeks to distance itself from established political entities amid demands for generational change and a corruption-free regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hill State Boost: Himachal Receives Rs 3,920 Crore Aid

Hill State Boost: Himachal Receives Rs 3,920 Crore Aid

 India
2
Turning Fields to Pavements: India's Bio-Bitumen Revolution

Turning Fields to Pavements: India's Bio-Bitumen Revolution

 India
3
Swift Changes: Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Reform Insolvency Law

Swift Changes: Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Reform Insolvency Law

 India
4
Chennai Super Kings' Batting Woes Against Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings' Batting Woes Against Rajasthan Royals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026