Balendra Shah: Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister Emerges from Political Upheaval

Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, has been elected as the leader of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Parliamentary party, positioning himself to become the country's youngest prime minister at 35 years old.

Riding on the wave of a landslide victory in the March elections, the Rastriya Swatantra Party decimated traditional political forces, securing 182 out of the 275 seats in the House of Representatives. This win enables the party and Balen to form a majority government according to Article 76 (1) of the Constitution.

Balen, a reigning rapper-turned-politician and the first person from the Madhes region to secure the top executive post, is poised to form a new cabinet. His ascent comes at a time when the nation seeks to distance itself from established political entities amid demands for generational change and a corruption-free regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)