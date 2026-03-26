Bomb Threat Sparks Security Alert in Muzaffarpur Court

Muzaffarpur district civil court faced a security scare on Thursday following a bomb threat received on the district judge's phone, police confirmed.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suresh Kumar stated that the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs were deployed, alongside multiple police units, for an extensive search of the premises.

The cyber cell is actively working to trace the threat's source. Authorities noted a similar incident occurred in January. As of now, no suspicious items have been found.

(With inputs from agencies.)