Bomb Threat Sparks Security Alert in Muzaffarpur Court
The Muzaffarpur district civil court received a bomb threat, prompting a security sweep by police, with sniffer dogs and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad on site. Authorities are investigating the threat's origin, similar to a prior incident earlier this year. No suspicious items have been discovered yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Muzaffarpur district civil court faced a security scare on Thursday following a bomb threat received on the district judge's phone, police confirmed.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suresh Kumar stated that the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs were deployed, alongside multiple police units, for an extensive search of the premises.
The cyber cell is actively working to trace the threat's source. Authorities noted a similar incident occurred in January. As of now, no suspicious items have been found.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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