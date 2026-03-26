Strict Consequences: Census 2027 Offenses Now Heavily Penalized

In a landmark move, the Registrar General of India has issued a circular outlining stringent penalties for misconduct during the Census 2027. As per the new directive, any officer found guilty of asking improper questions or falsifying data could face up to three years in prison.

Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, highlighted these penalties as outlined under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948. The measures include a fine of Rs 1,000 or both fine and imprisonment for various violations committed by census staff.

The upcoming Census of India 2027, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the first fully digital Census, incorporating caste enumeration. With an approved budget of Rs 11,718 crore, the exercise promises enhanced transparency and citizen participation through self-enumeration options.

(With inputs from agencies.)