Forests and Airspace: Karnataka's Land Reclamation Struggle
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre addressed land reclamation efforts in Bengaluru during an assembly session. He stated that 452 acres previously allotted to the IAF were cancelled, with more efforts underway to reclaim additional forest lands. Measures are also being taken to streamline sandalwood cultivation policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre disclosed plans to reclaim forest land initially allocated to the Indian Air Force during a state assembly meeting.
In 1987, 452 acres had been allotted, but were rescinded in 2017, with ongoing initiatives to retrieve further encroached lands.
Additionally, the government is modifying sandalwood cultivation regulations to facilitate smoother operations for growers.
(With inputs from agencies.)