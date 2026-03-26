Tuner: A Symphony of Suspense

The thrilling crime drama 'Tuner', directed by Daniel Roher, is set for its Indian release on May 29, following announcements from PVRINOX Pictures. The film, starring Leo Woodall, captivates with a plot that blends music, suspense, and romance.

Woodall leads the cast as a gifted piano tuner whose exceptional auditory skills attract the attention of criminals. His character's journey is intertwined with suspenseful safe-cracking operations and personal upheavals, guided by his mentor, played by Dustin Hoffman.

With its debut at the Telluride Film Festival and a screening at TIFF 2025, 'Tuner' promises a gripping narrative and compelling performances. This release is part of PVRINOX's bid to offer Indian audiences a taste of global cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)