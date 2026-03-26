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Tuner: A Symphony of Suspense

'Tuner', a crime thriller by Daniel Roher, showcases Leo Woodall as a talented piano tuner ensnared by criminals. Supported by Dustin Hoffman and featuring a stellar cast, the film explores high-stakes danger and budding romance. Debuting at Telluride and TIFF, it's coming to Indian theaters soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:13 IST
Tuner: A Symphony of Suspense
  • Country:
  • India

The thrilling crime drama 'Tuner', directed by Daniel Roher, is set for its Indian release on May 29, following announcements from PVRINOX Pictures. The film, starring Leo Woodall, captivates with a plot that blends music, suspense, and romance.

Woodall leads the cast as a gifted piano tuner whose exceptional auditory skills attract the attention of criminals. His character's journey is intertwined with suspenseful safe-cracking operations and personal upheavals, guided by his mentor, played by Dustin Hoffman.

With its debut at the Telluride Film Festival and a screening at TIFF 2025, 'Tuner' promises a gripping narrative and compelling performances. This release is part of PVRINOX's bid to offer Indian audiences a taste of global cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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