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Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Postponed Due to Plaintiff's Absence

The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was postponed as the plaintiff, Vijay Mishra, did not appear in court. Initially scheduled for a hearing at the MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the case was adjourned to March 27. Mishra seeks to verify evidence against Gandhi, who claims it's politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Postponed Due to Plaintiff's Absence
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The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced a delay due to the plaintiff's non-appearance. The hearing was set for Monday at the MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, but plaintiff Vijay Mishra's absence led to a rescheduling to March 27.

During a prior hearing, Mishra's lawyer, Santosh Kumar Pandey, filed a request to authenticate audio and video evidence by matching it with Gandhi's voice. This request has become a focal point in the case, highlighting the defense's call for accurate evidence presentation.

The legal battle originated from remarks made by Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka election campaign against then BJP president Amit Shah. With allegations of political vendetta, the case's next session promises crucial developments on March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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