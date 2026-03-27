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Love in Slides: How Londoners Are Bringing Romance Back to the Pub

With dating apps losing their appeal, young singles in London are turning to an old-school method with a modern twist: having friends present PowerPoint pitches to showcase them as dating prospects in local pubs. Events like 'Date My Mate' are popular, offering a humorous and supportive way to find love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:30 IST
Love in Slides: How Londoners Are Bringing Romance Back to the Pub
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In a fresh twist to traditional dating, Londoners are ditching apps for pub-based matchmaking events involving PowerPoint presentations by friends. With dating apps seeing a decline, especially in the UK, singles are reverting to personal pitches with friends showcasing their best attributes in brief but entertaining slide decks.

The 'Date My Mate' event, spearheaded by Emily Churchill of Nice wine company, was an instant sell-out, highlighting the appeal of this 'vintage' social interaction. Attendees are labels 'Date' or 'Mate,' engaged in witty showcases of friends through photos and anecdotes, offering an authentic alternative to digital swiping.

Organizers now plan to expand this series across the UK, given its success. Many see this as a fun method to circumvent unpleasant app encounters, with the added benefit of friends playfully highlighting both strengths and quirks. The concept taps into nostalgia while catering to a desire for earnest connections in dating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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