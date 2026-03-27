Molotov Cocktails Target Russian Culture Center in Prague

A Russian culture center in Prague experienced an attack involving Molotov cocktails, authorities said. The 'Russian House,' aimed at promoting Russian culture and history, sustained broken windows, but no fire ignited.

The attack took place on Thursday night and is under investigation, according to Czech police. Funded by the Russian state, the center lacks diplomatic status and reportedly hosts cultural and educational programs.

Calls for heightened security have been made by the Russian embassy, while Czech Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar condemned the 'unacceptable' act.

(With inputs from agencies.)