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Molotov Cocktails Target Russian Culture Center in Prague

A Russian culture center in Prague was attacked with Molotov cocktails, breaking windows but failing to ignite a fire. The Russian state-funded 'Russian House' promotes cultural activities without diplomatic status. Czech authorities are investigating the incident after calls from the Russian embassy for enhanced security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:08 IST
Molotov Cocktails Target Russian Culture Center in Prague
  • Country:
  • Czechia

A Russian culture center in Prague experienced an attack involving Molotov cocktails, authorities said. The 'Russian House,' aimed at promoting Russian culture and history, sustained broken windows, but no fire ignited.

The attack took place on Thursday night and is under investigation, according to Czech police. Funded by the Russian state, the center lacks diplomatic status and reportedly hosts cultural and educational programs.

Calls for heightened security have been made by the Russian embassy, while Czech Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar condemned the 'unacceptable' act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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