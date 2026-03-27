Myanmar's Military Shakeup: A 'Scripted Transition'

Myanmar's military leadership is poised for a reshuffle after the annual armed forces parade on Friday, marking a rare public indication of transition within the secretive institution that has long wielded power in the Southeast Asian nation.

The upcoming leadership change, reported by state media, aligns with the newly-convened parliament set to meet on Monday to select a new president, a role aspired to by the current military chief Min Aung Hlaing. This move follows a contentious election won by an army-backed party, paving the way for Min Aung Hlaing's potential presidency.

The announcement, made during a meeting with retired military officers, comes amid a civil war caused by the 2021 coup. Analyst Htin Kyaw Aye suggests the public disclosure indicates underlying anxieties regarding the transition and redistribution of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)