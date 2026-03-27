No Deadlock in DMK Alliance: VCK Secures Desired Seats
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan announced the conclusion of seat-sharing talks within the DMK-led alliance, dismissing reports of deadlock. The VCK secured 8 seats and discussions were amicable. Thirumavalavan critiqued opposition alliances for internal issues and outlined VCK's candidate plans amidst election symbol uncertainties in Puducherry.
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VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan declared on Friday that seat-sharing discussions within the DMK-led alliance had been successfully concluded, dismissing claims of any negotiation deadlock or internal discord among the parties involved.
Thirumavalavan confirmed that the VCK party was allotted 8 seats for the upcoming assembly election, expressing satisfaction with the outcome. He clarified that delays in such multi-party discussions are natural and do not signify disagreement.
Criticizing the opposition alliances, Thirumavalavan pointed out their internal pressures over election symbols while outlining VCK's candidate plans. He also addressed symbol allocation issues for Puducherry candidates, indicating readiness to use independent symbols if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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