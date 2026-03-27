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Aerial Spectacle Launches 'Mantra Muugdha' Into Odia Cinema Stratosphere

The teaser for Odia film 'Mantra Muugdha' amazed audiences with an LED drone display in Bhubaneswar that lit up the sky with a captivating show. This promotional effort is a first for Odia cinema. The film, premiering May 1, combines horror, comedy, and mystery, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:49 IST
Aerial Spectacle Launches 'Mantra Muugdha' Into Odia Cinema Stratosphere
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The sky above Buddha Jayanti Park in Bhubaneswar transformed into a dazzling canvas as the 'Mantra Muugdha' teaser launched, creating a wave of excitement among audiences. The first-of-its-kind promotional endeavor for Odia cinema saw LED-enabled drones illuminating the night in a mesmerizing spectacle of lights and mystery.

The event, orchestrated by Amiya Patnaik Productions, unveiled a visual marvel that showcased the film's intriguing themes of horror, comedy, and mystery. The 40-minute aerial display set the stage for what promises to be an ambitious offering from the Odia film industry, garnering attention and anticipation.

Positioning itself as a notable release, 'Mantra Muugdha' is set to hit theaters on May 1. The film boasts a dynamic cast and a talented creative team, with its innovative promotion already capturing nationwide interest. The production house, known for its pathbreaking projects, continues to lead regional storytelling into new territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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