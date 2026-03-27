Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death

A 30-year-old man named Aslam allegedly died by suicide, blaming his brothers and sisters-in-law for his death in a social media post. He accused them of harassing his wife and children. This incident is under investigation by the police following the discovery of his body and his online confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:17 IST
Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man, Aslam, allegedly committed suicide, having accused his family of harassment in a social media post. Police in Bihar are investigating the incident, prompted by concerns raised online.

Aslam, a laborer, had recently published a video on Facebook accusing his two brothers and sisters-in-law of maltreating his wife and children. Despite sending monetary support to his mother, his family allegedly questioned why Aslam should live.

In his final plea, Aslam demanded justice for his family, asserting their rightful claim to family land. Authorities have informed his family and are awaiting further instructions post-investigation.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Gasoline Export Ban: A New Economic Shift

Russia's Gasoline Export Ban: A New Economic Shift

 Global
2
Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Fake News: New Law in the Pipeline

Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Fake News: New Law in the Pipeline

 India
3
Chancellor Merz Questions US-Israeli Strategy on Iran War

Chancellor Merz Questions US-Israeli Strategy on Iran War

 Germany
4
Karnataka Women's Challenge Against Menstrual Leave Policy

Karnataka Women's Challenge Against Menstrual Leave Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026