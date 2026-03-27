Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death

A 30-year-old man, Aslam, allegedly committed suicide, having accused his family of harassment in a social media post. Police in Bihar are investigating the incident, prompted by concerns raised online.

Aslam, a laborer, had recently published a video on Facebook accusing his two brothers and sisters-in-law of maltreating his wife and children. Despite sending monetary support to his mother, his family allegedly questioned why Aslam should live.

In his final plea, Aslam demanded justice for his family, asserting their rightful claim to family land. Authorities have informed his family and are awaiting further instructions post-investigation.