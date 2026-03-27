Rising Threat of Spurious Medicines Sparks National Concern

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney addressed the growing crisis of spurious medicines in the country. He highlighted the alarming scale of substandard and counterfeit drugs, emphasizing urgent intervention.

Sahney urged the establishment of a National Pharmaceutical Quality Authority to enforce uniform quality across the industry. Last year, oversight led to the shutdown of multiple firms failing quality standards, a pressing issue given the recent tests by the CDSCO showing a significant percentage of medicines falling short.

The rise of substandard medications has had dire consequences, with over three lakh deaths annually attributed to easily accessible yet potent drugs. Sahney called for modernization of the CDSCO to combat this pervasive threat effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)