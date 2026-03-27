Theatrical Transformation: Arunachal Pradesh's Anti-Ragging Initiative Takes Center Stage

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the groundbreaking efforts of the Kamsa Dramatics Society in organizing the state's inaugural theatre-based anti-ragging workshop.

This innovative initiative, spearheaded by renowned theatre personality Paalin Kabak, has actively involved about 1,000 students through enlightening interactive sessions across 10 districts.

Facilitated by the state education department, the workshop employs theatre to provoke open dialogue on bullying, aiming to cultivate empathy and responsible conduct among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)