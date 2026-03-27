Divine Devotion: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Celebrates Shat Chandi Maha Yagya

The revered Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed the grand conclusion of the nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya on Ram Navami. Held at Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, the event was organized by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) with a focus on world peace and prosperity.

Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya and numerous officers, staff, and pilgrims participated in the sacred rituals, which were conducted by a distinguished group of pandits led by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri. The Navratri period attracted over three lakh pilgrims, showcasing an upward trend in visits compared to previous years.

The Shrine Board implemented strict enforcement measures to ensure a smooth Yatra experience, including enhanced monitoring and regulation. Elaborate arrangements such as aesthetic decorations and continuous essential services contributed to a safe and festive atmosphere, while devotional performances enriched the celebrations.