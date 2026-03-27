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Divine Devotion: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Celebrates Shat Chandi Maha Yagya

The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine concluded on Ram Navami in Jammu and Kashmir. Organized for global peace, the event saw large pilgrim turnout. The Shrine Board ensured pilgrims' convenience and safety with enhanced facilities. Celebrations included traditional rituals, vibrant decorations, and devotional performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:18 IST
Divine Devotion: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Celebrates Shat Chandi Maha Yagya
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The revered Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed the grand conclusion of the nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya on Ram Navami. Held at Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, the event was organized by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) with a focus on world peace and prosperity.

Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya and numerous officers, staff, and pilgrims participated in the sacred rituals, which were conducted by a distinguished group of pandits led by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri. The Navratri period attracted over three lakh pilgrims, showcasing an upward trend in visits compared to previous years.

The Shrine Board implemented strict enforcement measures to ensure a smooth Yatra experience, including enhanced monitoring and regulation. Elaborate arrangements such as aesthetic decorations and continuous essential services contributed to a safe and festive atmosphere, while devotional performances enriched the celebrations.

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