Cristian Romero's Comeback: From Injury to On-Field Training

Argentina defender Cristian Romero is making strides in his recovery from a knee injury, participating in on-field training following the incident during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria in the World Cup Group J. The Argentine federation (AFA) confirmed his progress as a positive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentina Defender Cristian Romero Has Progressed In His Recovery By Adding Onfield Training | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:17 IST
Cristian Romero's Comeback: From Injury to On-Field Training
Cristian Romero

Argentina's football squad received promising news as defender Cristian Romero advanced in his recovery process after a knee injury sustained in a World Cup match.

The Argentine football federation (AFA) announced on Friday that Romero has returned to on-field training, indicating significant progress.

Romero was forced off the field last Monday during Argentina's 2-0 triumph over Austria in Group J, raising concerns over his fitness for upcoming matches.

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