Cristian Romero's Comeback: From Injury to On-Field Training

Argentina Defender Cristian Romero Has Progressed In His Recovery By Adding Onfield Training

Argentina's football squad received promising news as defender Cristian Romero advanced in his recovery process after a knee injury sustained in a World Cup match.

The Argentine football federation (AFA) announced on Friday that Romero has returned to on-field training, indicating significant progress.

Romero was forced off the field last Monday during Argentina's 2-0 triumph over Austria in Group J, raising concerns over his fitness for upcoming matches.