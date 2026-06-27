Cristian Romero's Comeback: From Injury to On-Field Training
Argentina defender Cristian Romero is making strides in his recovery from a knee injury, participating in on-field training following the incident during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria in the World Cup Group J. The Argentine federation (AFA) confirmed his progress as a positive development.
Argentina's football squad received promising news as defender Cristian Romero advanced in his recovery process after a knee injury sustained in a World Cup match.
The Argentine football federation (AFA) announced on Friday that Romero has returned to on-field training, indicating significant progress.
Romero was forced off the field last Monday during Argentina's 2-0 triumph over Austria in Group J, raising concerns over his fitness for upcoming matches.