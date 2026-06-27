Veterans Shine in Eastbourne: Keys and Maria Make It to the Finals
American Madison Keys and German Tatjana Maria advance to the Eastbourne final as their semi-final opponents retired mid-match. Keys dominated her match, while Maria became the oldest finalist at 38 in the Eastbourne WTA. Meanwhile, in the men's ATP, Jack Draper and Toby Samuel fell short in their semi-finals.
In a twist of events at the Eastbourne tournament, American Madison Keys and Germany's Tatjana Maria secured final spots after their rivals retired mid-match. This unexpected turn paved the way for an exciting showdown.
Keys had an impressive run, overpowering Croatia’s Petra Marcinko before an abdominal injury forced the 20-year-old to withdraw. Reflecting on the outcome, Keys expressed hope for Marcinko's swift recovery ahead of Wimbledon.
Maria, at 38, displayed tenacity against Jelena Ostapenko, solidifying her position as the oldest finalist at the event. Meanwhile, Britain's Jack Draper and Toby Samuel saw their runs halted in the men’s ATP semi-finals by Ugo Humbert and Zizou Bergs, respectively.