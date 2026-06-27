Veterans Shine in Eastbourne: Keys and Maria Make It to the Finals

American Madison Keys And German Veteran Tatjana Maria Set Up An Eastbourne Final When They Both Benefited From Their Opponents Retiring Midmatch In The Semifinals On Friday Maria Was Leading Against Former French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko When Her Opponent Retired Feeling Unwell During A Rain Delay At Devonshire Park Second Seed Keys Took The First Set Against Croatian Yearold Petra Marcinko Who Then Quit With An Abdominal Injury The Yearold Keys Has Dropped Only Games In Reaching The Final

In a twist of events at the Eastbourne tournament, American Madison Keys and Germany's Tatjana Maria secured final spots after their rivals retired mid-match. This unexpected turn paved the way for an exciting showdown.

Keys had an impressive run, overpowering Croatia’s Petra Marcinko before an abdominal injury forced the 20-year-old to withdraw. Reflecting on the outcome, Keys expressed hope for Marcinko's swift recovery ahead of Wimbledon.

Maria, at 38, displayed tenacity against Jelena Ostapenko, solidifying her position as the oldest finalist at the event. Meanwhile, Britain's Jack Draper and Toby Samuel saw their runs halted in the men’s ATP semi-finals by Ugo Humbert and Zizou Bergs, respectively.