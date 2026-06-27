Hezbollah's Defiant Stance Against Lebanese-Israeli Agreement

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah declared that Lebanese authorities could not enforce a recent framework agreement with Israel without risking civil war. He emphasized Hezbollah's commitment to retaining its weapons and vowed that the group would oppose any efforts by authorities to implement the accord's terms on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:18 IST
Hezbollah's Defiant Stance Against Lebanese-Israeli Agreement
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Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah expressed staunch opposition to the recently signed framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, emphasizing that the deal could not be enforced without risking severe conflict. He made these remarks following discussions aimed at resolving tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

According to Fadlallah, any efforts by Lebanese authorities to implement the agreement would be met with resistance. He further claimed that Hezbollah is prepared to strengthen its military capabilities in opposition to the agreement.

Fadlallah stressed the group's unwavering opposition, highlighting that Hezbollah would not permit the authorities to fulfill their commitments under the agreement, signaling the potential for heightened tensions.

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