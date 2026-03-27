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Spiritual Leader Meets with Haryana CM: A Confluence of Faith and Governance

Radha Soami Satsang Beas leader, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, paid a visit to Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini. The meeting, held at the CM's residence, involved discussions on spiritual and social issues. Saini praised Dhillon for his role in fostering societal harmony and moral values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:01 IST
Spiritual Leader Meets with Haryana CM: A Confluence of Faith and Governance
Gurinder Singh Dhillon
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting between spirituality and governance, Radha Soami Satsang Beas leader Gurinder Singh Dhillon visited Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

Hosted at the Chief Minister's official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, the visit provided an opportunity for Saini and his family to seek blessings from the sect chief.

The two leaders held brief discussions around spiritual and social issues, with Chief Minister Saini acknowledging Dhillon's efforts in promoting societal harmony and moral values. Radha Soami Satsang, headquartered in Beas, Punjab, enjoys a broad following, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

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