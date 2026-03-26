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Haryana CM Predicts BJP's Rise in Punjab Politics Amid Covert Alliances

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini alleged a covert alliance between Congress and AAP in Punjab, claiming BJP's eventual rise to power. Saini emphasized Prime Minister Modi's leadership and addressed Punjab's development, drug issues, and Sikh contributions. He highlighted the state's efforts in honoring Sikh legacy and supporting riot-affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:12 IST
Haryana CM Predicts BJP's Rise in Punjab Politics Amid Covert Alliances
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of having a covert alliance in Punjab. According to Saini, the people of Punjab have resolved to bring the BJP to power in the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

Speaking to media in Ludhiana, Saini highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. He mentioned that Punjab is anticipated to greatly contribute to this mission. Saini criticized past political decisions that he claimed have led Punjab's youth towards drug use.

Saini also shed light on initiatives aimed at honoring Sikh heritage, including celebrations of the Gurus' anniversaries and a new forest memorial for Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kalesar. Additionally, he announced government compensation for 1984 riot-affected Sikh families, focusing on a brighter future driven by BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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