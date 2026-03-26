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Haryana CM Saini Criticizes Punjab Political Alliances, Emphasizes BJP's Vision for 2027

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the alleged covert alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. He believes the people have decided to support BJP for the 2027 Assembly polls, aligning with PM Modi's vision for development. Initiatives are underway to honor Punjab's cultural contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:17 IST
Haryana CM Saini Criticizes Punjab Political Alliances, Emphasizes BJP's Vision for 2027
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday alleged a covert alliance between the Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. He claims the people of Punjab have recognized an underlying partnership between the two parties.

Saini confidently stated that the BJP will gain power in the 2027 Assembly polls, reflecting a renewed trust in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and vision for development. The Chief Minister emphasized Punjab's role in the nationwide mission to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing cultural respects, Saini noted that the Haryana government is promoting the teachings of spiritual leaders through the 'Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman Prachar Evam Prasar Yojana'. Celebrations and support for families affected by the 1984 riots highlight ongoing efforts to honor Punjab's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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