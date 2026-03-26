Haryana CM Saini Criticizes Punjab Political Alliances, Emphasizes BJP's Vision for 2027

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday alleged a covert alliance between the Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. He claims the people of Punjab have recognized an underlying partnership between the two parties.

Saini confidently stated that the BJP will gain power in the 2027 Assembly polls, reflecting a renewed trust in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and vision for development. The Chief Minister emphasized Punjab's role in the nationwide mission to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing cultural respects, Saini noted that the Haryana government is promoting the teachings of spiritual leaders through the 'Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman Prachar Evam Prasar Yojana'. Celebrations and support for families affected by the 1984 riots highlight ongoing efforts to honor Punjab's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)