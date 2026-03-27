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Harmony in Politics: Sopana Sangeetham Artiste Joins IUML

Njeralath Harigovindan, a renowned Sopana Sangeetham artiste, has joined the IUML political party, citing its humane ideology. He aims to counter divisive societal tendencies and will engage in election campaigns across Kerala. Harigovindan's artistic heritage is rooted in his father's legacy in devotional music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:44 IST
Harmony in Politics: Sopana Sangeetham Artiste Joins IUML
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Sopana Sangeetham artiste Njeralath Harigovindan has taken a plunge into politics by joining the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday. The induction was held at Panakkad, and IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal officially welcomed him into the party.

Addressing the media, Harigovindan emphasized his commitment to the IUML's ideology, which celebrates humanity amidst growing societal divisions over caste and religion. The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award winner expressed his intent to counter such divisive trends as a responsible artiste.

Furthermore, Harigovindan announced his plans to actively participate in the United Democratic Front (UDF) election campaigns throughout Kerala. His dedication to Sopana Sangeetham, a temple-associated devotional music art form, is part of his artistic lineage passed down from his father, Njeralathu Ramapothuval, an esteemed exponent of the genre.

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