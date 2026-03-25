Battle for Assam: BJP Aims for Third Term Amidst Fierce Election Campaigns
As the Assam Assembly elections approach, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for BJP’s Lumding candidate, Sibu Misra. The BJP seeks a third consecutive term against Congress, with elections on April 9 and results on May 4. In 2021, BJP's coalition secured 75 of 126 seats.
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The election campaign for the Assam Assembly elections is gaining momentum as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheaded efforts in support of BJP candidate Sibu Misra from the Lumding constituency. Addressing voters, Sarma urged support for Misra and reassured them that previous promises regarding land issues for residents in the area would be upheld.
This electoral bout will see the incumbent BJP-led NDA government pitted against the Congress in a battle for Assam's 126 assembly seats. The BJP, under the leadership of Sarma, seeks to clinch a third consecutive term, while Congress aims to alter the current power structure and reclaim leadership.
Sarma is poised to defend his traditional Jalukbari seat in the forthcoming election scheduled for April 9, with the vote tallying set for May 4, as per the Election Commission of India.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, which includes the BJP, AGP, and UPPL, secured a commanding victory with 75 seats, out of which the BJP individually captured 60 seats. Conversely, the Congress-led grand alliance secured only 16 seats amid a high voter turnout of 86.2 percent, reflecting strong electoral engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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