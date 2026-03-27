Harmony Restored After Stone Pelting Marred Ram Navami Procession

A minor incident of stone pelting occurred during a Ram Navami procession at Bhikraipur in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, leaving around six individuals injured. The police, led by SSP Prabhat Kumar and City SP Ritvik Shrivastav, swiftly intervened, ensuring the situation returned to normal within thirty minutes.

The skirmish reportedly erupted among teenagers from two different communities as processions were underway. Authorities have confirmed that all those injured have been treated and discharged from the hospital, with their conditions reported as stable.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the altercation. Ram Navami celebrations regularly witness devotees organizing processions across the state, making the police's rapid response crucial in maintaining peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)